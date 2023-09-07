As September 11 approaches, the Erie Community is honoring local first responders with several events.

These celebrations include a visit from actor Gary Sinise, whose foundation is awarding $150,000 in grants to local first responders.

Erie is paying tribute to the life saving work of first responders.

Actor Gary Sinise is coming to Erie and his foundation is treating local firefighters, EMS and police to a concert on Monday featuring Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band.

“We really take care of our Gold Star families whether it’s military or first responder,” said Sean Perseo, ambassador of outreach programs.

Organizers said this is a multi-day event, including a golf tournament at Lake Shore Country Club. They will also honor a local police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

“On Sunday we’ll be having celebrity chef Robert Irvine in town to present an iBOT wheelchair to a former police officer Tracie Stucke,” Perseo explained.

There’s an event for everyone including a downtown cruise in.

“Car clubs from all around the tri-state area take part. We’ll be raising a little bit of funds there selling t-shirts. Gary will come there to speak,” Perseo went on to say.