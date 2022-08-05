The Erie Community Foundation has announced its 2022 Endowment Grant for the LGBTQ+ community.

The grant was presented to the Greater Erie Alliance for Equality (GEAE) as they hope that these funds will help support the health and wellness of members of this community.

The chair of the Grants Committee shared why supporting the LGBTQ+ community with an initiative like this is so important.

“It’s important as a community to support people in the LGBTQ+ community because when we don’t, we know that people are at greater risk for things like poverty, depression, suicide, homelessness, health care challenges; there are a lot of negative things that can be associated with being in a group where people aren’t welcoming,” said Dr. Mandy Fauble, chair of Grants Committee for LGBTQ Funds.

The grant presented on Friday amounts to $5,000.