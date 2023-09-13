(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) announced the return of a popular food truck event to help meet the needs of those in need of warm clothing this winter.

GECAC announced the return of the Food Truck Mid Week Event to raise money and donations for “Warming Erie County,” a series of giveaways by GECAC set to take place during October and November at three different sites.

Food Truck Mid Week is set to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the St. George Church parking lot located at 5145 Peach Street from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and is free to everyone.

During the event, GECAC will be collecting new winter coats, gloves, hats and blankets to hand out to those in need as part of their Stuff the Van segment.

During Food Truck Mid Week last year, 73 new coats, 128 new blankets and six large tubs of socks and winter items were donated to go along with money raised to purchase more of those materials.

Attendees of Food Truck Mid Week can enjoy food from local food trucks including E Dogg’s Hot Dogs, Bro Man’s Sammiches, A Waffle Miracle, Kona Ice, Triple D’s Grill, Wally Sue’s Lemonade and Tater Tater.

This year, GECAC will be giving out blankets, coats, gloves, socks, hats and scarves to men, women, and children for free at three different Warming Erie County events with the goal of reaching over 600 people. Those events will be held at the following locations:

Northwestern Senior Center : located at 9 Academy Street in Albion, on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out.

: located at 9 Academy Street in Albion, on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out. Union City Senior Center : located at 27 Johnson Street in Union City, giveaways take place on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out.

: located at 27 Johnson Street in Union City, giveaways take place on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out. R.B. Wiley Senior Center: located at 823 Peach Street in downtown Erie, giveaways take place on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies run out.

Last year, GECAC said they were able to supply over 340 people in need with winter accessories and clothing to the Erie community through their distribution centers in the City of Erie and Corry.