Even though it’s only the start of fall, some have gotten ready for the cold weather by collecting winter supplies.

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) held a drive to collect new winter coats, hats, gloves and boots for people in need.

GECAC officials said one of the most important groups of people nobody considers are Erie’s new Americans, who might be unprepared to face Erie winters.

“We know there are people that one, can’t afford the clothing that’s here in Erie, and we wonder sometimes about the new Americans that move in or folks that have just relocated to Erie who thinks that they know winter, but they really don’t know the winter… Winters can be very challenging here and they can be very expensive if you have to supply for you and kids, or multiple kids,” said Danny Jones, the CEO of GECAC.

Along with the supply drive, several food trucks were on site at Saint George’s Church offering their goods.