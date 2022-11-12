With snow and colder temperatures approaching, one organization is providing winter clothing to those in need.

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee, (GECAC) is handing out free coats, socks, hats, gloves and blankets in an annual effort to help those in need stay warm each winter.

One organizer said each year they receive hundreds of donations and added this year they’re giving away 4,000 pairs of socks. She added that this event is all about giving back to the community.

“We just want to be out there to help people as best we can. There are many agencies helping and we’re just one of them. Many people live downtown, many people live in this area and they’ve come to rely on this every year,” said Karen Hund, GECAC.

Last year, GECAC provided more than 300 people with warm clothing. This year they expect to help at least 350 people.