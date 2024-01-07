Even though the calendar has switched over to 2024, the Gem City Flea Market remains consistent and continues to grow.

It was their first flea market of the new year.

Each month, Gem City Flea features a non-profit to benefit from sales. This month, they chose Fix Erie who helps cats in need in our region.

“This April is our five-year anniversary and we have grown greatly. We started out very small with a handful of vendors, now we have 50 vendors that we feature. It’s been great. Erie supports us and through that, we have grown and it’s just fantastic to be here,” said Robert Kitchen, organizer.

The next Gem City Flea Market will be on February 4 at the Saga Club.