National Night Out begins August 2, possibly for the first time without any COVID-19 restrictions.

We went to Gridley Park, one of the 16 locations for this event. The purpose of this event is to get to know your neighbors.

People are already setting up the games, food trucks and vendor stations.

While this is a national effort, locally there are more than a dozen locations in the City of Erie, Green Township, Girard and Union City.

It’s all in an effort to get people outside to get to know their neighbors and community along with local police departments.

For the past 16 years, United Way of Erie County has been a huge sponsor of this event and aims to hold these events in neighborhoods that are in need.

We spoke to Mike Jaruszewicz from United Way of Erie County on this event and how meaningful it is to the community.