(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — To help residents contend with severe winter weather conditions and power outages, Giant Eagle stores in northwest Pennsylvania are offering a helping hand and providing free items for customers.

According to a Penelec official, the company created a water and ice program at four Giant Eagles starting on Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. where customers can take home two gallons of water and two bags of ice at no extra cost.

Then, all they need to do is head to the checkout counter and say they are a Penelec customer.

The program is planned to continue through the weekend, according to Penelec. A list of participating Giant Eagle locations can be found below:

Store name Address Girard Giant Eagle 9125 West Ridge Rd, Girard, PA 16417 Harborcreek Giant Eagle 4265 Buffalo Rd, Erie, PA 16510 Millcreek Marketplace Giant Eagle 2067 Interchange Rd, Erie, PA 16509 Yorktown Centre Giant Eagle 2501 West 12th St, Erie, PA 16505

Penelec crews have been out all week restoring electricity to thousands of customers dealing with an outage.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, about 2,700 Erie County customers are without power. However, this is down from more than 25,000 when the storm first hit.

The company has also received help from about 200 line workers from New York, Michigan, Kentucky and Texas to aid power restoration efforts. Those crews will be out through the week and into the weekend as a second storm rolls into the region.

And to continue making more progress, Penelect also plans to add extra safety measures by:

Implementing 16-hour-shifts for storm personnel with around-the-clock coverage



Staffing additional internal operators, damage assessors and analysts at distribution control centers to assist with high volumes of outage calls



Notifying contractors to be ready to assist with restoration efforts



Securing additional lines, substations and forestry personnel



Contacting emergency management officials, state officials, regulators and local officials about the company’s storm preparation efforts

Power outages across the area can be checked on through Penelec’s outage map. If you’re experiencing an outage, Penelec wants you to report it online or by calling 888-544-4877 or texting OUT to 544487.