(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Become a part of a famed Pennsylvania franchise grocery store at one of their hiring events this week.

Select Giant Eagles across the Commonwealth are looking to fill open positions at multiple stores with a hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some of the available positions include:

Experienced and apprentice bakers and cake decorators

Experienced meat cutters

Department leads

Personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s curbside pickup and home delivery services

Prepared foods clerks

Baristas

Those interested can view a full list of participating Giant Eagle locations and open positions here. Walk-ins are encouraged, and advance registration is not required.

More information on Giant Eagle careers can be found here.