(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Become a part of a famed Pennsylvania franchise grocery store at one of their hiring events this week.
Select Giant Eagles across the Commonwealth are looking to fill open positions at multiple stores with a hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Some of the available positions include:
- Experienced and apprentice bakers and cake decorators
- Experienced meat cutters
- Department leads
- Personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s curbside pickup and home delivery services
- Prepared foods clerks
- Baristas
Those interested can view a full list of participating Giant Eagle locations and open positions here. Walk-ins are encouraged, and advance registration is not required.
More information on Giant Eagle careers can be found here.