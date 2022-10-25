All Giant Eagle grocery stores throughout Erie held a hiring event Tuesday to fill a variety of long-term positions.

The spokesperson for Giant Eagle said all stores would conduct interviews and many will be hired on the spot. He said people are encouraged to bring a resume for more specialized positions, like cake decorating, but it is not required for entry-level positions, such as cashier.

One applicant said the opportunity benefits him as he is retired and looking for work to keep him busy.

“I’ve been looking for a job for almost four years and then I’m just out of town, so I’m just trying to do to keep me busy,” said John Wilson, applicant.

Walk-ins are welcome. The hiring event will continue until 7 p.m. Tuesday.