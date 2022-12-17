The Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania kicked off its annual “Gift of Life” campaign on Saturday, reminding donors to do their part this holiday season.

Erika DePalma, the community relations specialist at the blood bank, said that there is no better gift than the gift of life during the holidays. All donors who gave blood received a gift bag containing items from local businesses that generously donated to their cause.

“There’s always the need for blood, but during the holidays, people are traveling, there are seasonal illnesses and other holiday traditions that kind of get in the way of coming to the donor center and giving blood. It feels absolutely amazing to see the community’s response and we’re very grateful that everyone is giving back during the holiday season,” said Erika DePalma, community relations specialist.

Also for the campaign, Otto the Otter of the Erie Otters helped hand out goodies to donors.