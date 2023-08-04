Downtown Girard was packed Friday evening with people enjoying the 58th annual Dan Rice Days.

The downtown area is full of entertainment, various craft vendors, delicious food and educational activities.

For those who don’t know, Dan Rice Days is named after a circus clown who wintered in animals in Girard.

Saturday’s celebrations include a 5k race at 9 a.m. followed by a parade at 11.

“People come home for their class reunion this weekend and everybody gets to see each other, and it’s just family fun,” said Betsey Korb of the Dan Rice Days Committee.

Dan Rice Days continues through Sunday.