Hundreds lined the streets of Girard Monday afternoon to watch the annual Memorial Day Parade.

The event, organized by American Legion Post 494 in Girard, pulled all the stops to pay tribute to the those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

The parade winded it’s way through town before heading to the Girard cemetery for a solemn ceremony to mark the day.

The master of ceremonies for the event explained why Memorial Day strikes a cord with so many people.

“These people could have been your neighbors, simple as that. And there’s lots of those stories in our community, as in Albion, Corry, all across our nation, and that’s something we cannot forget,” said Dan Edder, Master of Ceremonies.

Following the ceremony, the public was invited back to the American Legion Post for refreshments and food.