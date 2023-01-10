Now is the chance to purchase your favorite Girl Scout cookies as the cookie program begins Tuesday.

Lisa Shade, vice president of brand marketing for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, said Girl Scouts are out in the community with their order cards asking friends, family, and neighbors to support their goals in the program.

Shade added that the money used for purchasing cookies goes towards all plans and adventures this year for the Girl Scouts, which includes camp, traveling, community service and visiting local attractions.

The vice president told WJET what can be expected for 2023.

“The return of our ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie, which was actually new in 2022. We’re really happy to have that back, that was a very popular flavor last year. Then we also have the new Raspberry Rally, which won’t be available until Feb. 27, because that is a digital shipped cookie,” said Shade.

Girl Scouts’ booth sales begin on Feb. 3 throughout the community.