It’s not every day a free show is offered at the historic Warner Theatre. But this week, there are multiple opportunities to celebrate Christmas at the Warner.

Grace Church is inviting the community to join them for a Christmas service and traditional holiday carols.

The service will have a message of hope and how to fight back against all the chaos in the world. And in the spirit of giving, ServErie will be collecting items for the community of caring.

Items that are most needed are soap, feminine products, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, tissues and toilet paper.

“The hope of Christmas is about hope for all of us. It’s not just contained to the four walls of a church building, but it’s meant for an entire community, so we want to share that love and hope with all of our neighbors in the Erie area,” said Derek Sanford, lead pastor at Grace Church.

Christmas at the Warner is happening on Dec. 22 and 23. A list of service times can be found online.