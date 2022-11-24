For over 40 years, one organization in Meadville has shown the true spirit of Thanksgiving by helping those in need.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing all the Thanksgiving favorites packed up and ready for those in need. The Family and Community Christian Association (FCCA) held its 45th annual “Giving Thanks” dinner, where they serve all of Crawford County.

They gave out over 500 meals to those in need in the community.

“It’s very important to hold this particular event, but first of all, it provides a sense of community. Bill Foster, who was the person that actually started this in 1977, his goal was to provide a place for people to come and not be alone,” said Jackie L. Roberson Jr., FCCA executive director.

The goal is to keep his legacy alive. Many people helped out by donating food.

“Meadville is such a place where community happens, and it’s providing people with a sense of hope. It provides people with a place to go and those who are struggling in this food crisis that we have,” Roberson added.

And quite a force of volunteers too.

“We have had over 75 volunteers sign up for today alone. When you go inside, you will see nothing but cheer, people giving thanks and people being dedicated to the cause of people having a great Thanksgiving,” added Roberson.

And those volunteers are happy to help.

“For me, it’s a great feeling giving back a little bit to your community and seeing all these people coming here and giving back to the community,” said Kevin Merritt, volunteer and organizer.