During this holiday season you can help honor local heroes who served our country by participating in Wreaths Across America.

Today, which is also Giving Tuesday, is the final day to contribute to the cause by buying a wreath.

By providing a wreath for a veteran laid to rest in the cemetery at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie, you pay tribute to those who have served.

There are 1,349 veterans buried at the cemetery in Erie. They will be officially honored during a ceremony on Dec. 17.

“A lot of our grave sites date all the way back to the Civil War era. So, this will be the one day of the entire year that veterans here get that commemoration that they deserve,” said Ken Vybiral, volunteer resources coordinator, Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home.

