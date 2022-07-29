The ninth annual Patrick J. DiPaolo Memorial Golf Classic took place on July 29 as the committee continues to provide funding for local students.

The golf tournament raises money for scholarships that will go towards high school students, student athletes, and the cost of their college education.

The Chairman of the Scholarship Committee said the event has been quickly approaching $100,000 since its inception. He explained what it means to continue giving back to students as the event garnered 144 teams this year.

“It means a great deal to help them pay for some of the costs of their college education and it also continues the legacy that Pat started with the school district many, many years ago,” said Greg Orlando, Scholarship Committee Chairman.

Orlando said the tournament would not be able to continue without the participants and their support.