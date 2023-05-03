An Edinboro nonprofit botanical garden is open for the season, and people can participate in their upcoming events as soon as this weekend.

Amber Wellington, executive director of Goodell Gardens and Homestead, said the garden is open for the 19th season and staff is doing their best to prepare the grounds despite the weather.

Wellington added Goodell Gardens is open to the public and is free admission and people can participate in their tree hugger trail run this Saturday, May 6.

She also thanked the community for helping them continue their mission on the opening of the 19th season.

“We exist because of two sisters Carrie and Margaret Goodell who left us their estate, and they left it to become a place where the community can go to enjoy nature and learn about plants. We’re so excited to see the community continue to support that vision of the sisters and the good work that we do here,” said Wellington.

For more information on Goodell Gardens’ upcoming events and their new hours of operation, head to their website.