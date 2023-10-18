Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) is holding its first Tree Festival this weekend and you’re invited to come grab a free native tree.

LEAF’s first annual Tree Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frontier Park located at 1501 West 6th St. in Erie.

At the event, LEAF’s tree planting initiative, ReLeaf, will be giving away free native trees for people to pick from their stock. They will provide stakes and shelters for the trees, along with planting and care instructions to new tree owners.

There will also be crafts for kids, tree education and fall vendors. The event is free to attend and open to the community.

LEAF posted on its Facebook page, want trees but can’t make the festival? You can pick up trees at LEAF at one of their extended Fall Giveaway dates:

Wed. Oct. 25th – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 28th – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 1st – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 4th – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 8th – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 11th – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 15th – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The goal of the ReLeaf initiative is to plant 275,000 trees, one for each citizen of Erie County.

LEAF thanked Ten Million Trees for PA for their fall trees for the festival.