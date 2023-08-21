What began as a one-time event has turned into an annual affair, all in memory of a beloved Erieite.

On Monday, organizers announced the second annual Paul Yoculan Sr. Memorial Scholarship Dance.

Yoculan was a singer and performer of national acclaim. He performed for President John F. Kennedy and the Beatles. His group — the Younger Brothers — was the first rock and roll band to perform at Carnegie Hall.

He then went on to become a lifelong supporter of youth sports in Erie and coached for 40 years.

“Such a tremendous response last year, all of our sponsors and the people that attended said, ‘Why stop? It’s such a great venue.’ When you put a packed house in the rainbow gardens. It just brings back so many memories for so many people. Now, you’re a little bit younger, but way back when, we used to have proms and dances that were here. It’s just a great venue for a deserving cause,” said Paul Yoculan Jr., committee member.

The dance will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Rainbow Gardens. Tickets are available online or contact Paul Yoculan, Jr. at 814-882-5211 or pyoculanjr@yahoo.com.