(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Funding from a local organization will go towards events promoting economic growth in the region.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded $211,997.18 as part of their 2023 Special Events Grants, which will be distributed to 49 Erie County nonprofits and municipalities.

“Since 2008, ECGRA has been committed to making transformative investments across Erie County — and through these special events, we are igniting economic and community development,” said Dr. Perry Wood, executive director, ECGRA. “Every single one of these organizations helps to foster civic pride by bringing our community together and driving Erie forward.”

According to a release, the Special Event Grants Program funds up to 5% of events that take place within Erie Co. and promotes the region economically and culturally.

The program’s mission is to drive tourism, attract talent to the region and help sustain Erie traditions that make the county a special place to visit and call home.

“As a nonprofit organization celebrating 110 years of serving the most vulnerable in our region, EHCA is grateful to all of our community partners for their role in our mission,” said Samantha Giddings, development specialist, Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA). “And ECGRA is one of those caring partners that provide EHCA with funding opportunities to help us assist individuals with disabilities to live rich and fulfilling lives.”

The full list of grants that were approved can be viewed here.