Book lovers rejoice, The Great American Book Sale is back again at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center.

Over 75,000 used books and other items were for sale thanks to the Friends of the Public Library and before even opening the doors for business there was a line of hundreds of people long stretching all the way to the zoo.

It’s no wonder why. Books of every genre could be found with those getting there the earliest getting the biggest selection.

An organizer said that it’s been a tradition for over 35 years.

“We support all of the programming going on in the library. The Children’s reading programs, adult computer classes, the many activities that go on, all of them are paid for by the Friends of the Library,” said Marion Gallivan, a Friends of Public Library board member.

Books were provided by generous donors from the public. The book sale will be going on through this upcoming Friday.