The sixth annual Great Lakes Beach Glass festival kicked off at the Bayfront Convention Center with new additions for visitors.

Artists were in Erie from all over the country to showcase their hand-made art that features beach glass.

The festival’s promoter said Lake Erie is one of the top ten places in the country to look for beach glass, and the festival is an opportunity to showcase and support the area.

The promoter added that there is a new addition to the festival this year that also benefits women.

“We also have the Emerging Women Artist project which we got a grant from ECRDA which helped us. We have 12 emerging women artists that this is their first exposure to sort of a professional free booth space here at the Coastal Arts festival and give them an idea of what it’s like to have a business in art,” said Jennifer Reed, owner of Relish Studio and Gallery.

You can find out more information on the festival on their website.