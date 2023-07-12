The Great Lakes Taste of Summer Festival is returning to Lake Erie Speedway.

It takes place this Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature wine and spirit sampling with over 15 vendors.

The Steak Cookoff Association will also be competing, which is a new addition this year. There will be over 40 teams coming from Virginia, California and New York.

The steaks will not be able to be sampled but the general manager said this brings a lot of people to the speedway that have never been before.

“It introduces a different type of person who might not be into motorsports, but they might come out here and look at our schedule and say ‘it’s a nice place, let’s come try something like drifting or Crash-o-Rama, monster trucks, etc. you know?’ So, it is nice to do some non-traditional motorsports events. We’re not just a speedway, we’re an entertainment venue,” said AJ Moore, general manager of Lake Erie Speedway.

For more information on how to buy tickets, you can visit the Lake Erie Speedway website here.