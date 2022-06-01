(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) has announced the giant slides at Frontier Park will be temporarily closed for 2 weeks.

LEAF announced on its Facebook page that beginning June 1 the Griff Slides will be closed for around 2 weeks so a permanent fence can be installed at the top of the slides.

A temporary fence has been in place at the top of the slides since they opened in Oct. 2021.

Park visitors are advised to keep clear of the construction while it is ongoing.