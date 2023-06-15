A morning groundbreaking ceremony at Savocchio Park signified the creation of jobs and a thriving community of Erie’s east side.

The Minority Community Investment Coalition (MCIC) ceremony marked the beginning of the construction for their “Grow Erie” project.

“Grow Erie” is described as an urban agriculture facility that promises to produce goods, create jobs and help revitalize the lower east side neighborhood.

The facility will include more than 17,000 square feet of all-season high-tech greenhouses. It will produce marketable fish and produce for wholesale.

Another greenhouse will be available for local residents to allow for year-round crop production.

“MCIC was formed in 2016 with a social economic development initiative in mind and our first thing that we wanted to do was to turn this field that had been neglected for 20 years into something that could be visually appealing to the eye for the community around here,” said James Sherrod, co-founder of MCIC.

Construction is set to be completed within 12 to 18 months.