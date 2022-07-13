Over 400 students from 20 different states are busy working on 50 different projects in the Erie area.

Volunteers with “Group Cares” will be in the area for the next week. On Wednesday, students were busy painting and repairing farm houses in North East.

“It feels good. They can’t do it themselves per se and helping them and seeing the smiles on their faces when it’s all done, it’s very rewarding,” said John Hiles, 13-year-old from Bloomington, Illinois.

“It’s just really nice to be able to spend a week away from home, away from work, and be able to help people in need,” said Marinda Headlee, 19-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska.

The homeowner, Louise Cass, said she is grateful for the service project.

“Well, I just think it’s an unbelievable blessing, I really do. I never expected this much, I really didn’t. I’m just so overwhelmed with it,” said Louise Cass, homeowner.

It’s more than just lending a helping hand, it’s learning valuable skills that can be used the rest of their lives.

“They also go back with a whole new feeling. I have parents stop me every single and say ‘You didn’t bring me back the same kid that I sent you. Thank you.’ They learn compassion and it’s not all about them,” said Joann Jeska, Group Cares.

“Group Cares” is a nonprofit based out of Colorado that’s been helping people since 1990.

Since they started, nearly 500,000 volunteers have racked up over 14 million hours serving people in need.