The Brewerie at Union Station held an event that made you want to get up and move.

Wednesday evening was the “Drink Along, Sing Along”. The gathering was held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. where guests of all ages could enjoy popular melodies, Irish and German drinking songs, and everything in between along with good food to make it a great evening.

The audience was more than welcome to sing along and dance, too.

The event helps support the educational programs of the Erie Philharmonic Chorus.