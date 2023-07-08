It was a slobbery day in Union city as people and furry friends gathered for the annual slobber festival.

Slobber, slobber, and more slobber.

The 24th annual Slobber Fest was held Saturday to benefit Droopy Basset Hound Rescue of Western Pennsylvania.

This once-a-year fundraiser supplies the animal rescue service for the next 365 days.

“We take in bassets that are homeless or abandoned or a lot of time their owners may have passed. And they have no place else to go and we bring them in we make sure they’re cared for,” said Judy Helfferich, president of Droopy Basset Hound Rescue.

Volunteers came from New jersey, Florida and even Ireland to help. There were games, costume contests, and a raffle with over 300 baskets.

“They start in January and go all the way, I mean even just today we were still getting donations,” said Juanita Kelly, co-chair of Droopy Basset Hound Rescue.

Kelly said planning an event like this takes time.

“It is a lot of work, a lot of work. I mean just the signs, programs, t-shirts,” she said.

Now basset hounds might now be for everyone but if you’re interested the rescue might have you perfect match.

“They make you laugh, they are funny, they’re cuddly most of them but they’re also very mischievous. Everything they do is pretty much for themselves,” Helfferich said.

The president says basset hounds were bread to hunt and solve problems but if you have a cookie, they’ll be right there.

“Bassets can be fun, and they’re so loving so why not have a basset?” Juanita Kelly went on to say.

Once again, all proceeds went towards taking care of the basset hounds and if you were unable to join today but wanted to learn more about the animal rescue, you can visit their website here.