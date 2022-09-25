The Hagen History Center is using its exhibit “The Story of Us” as a way to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The “Story of Us” exhibit showcases hundreds of historical images and dozens of family stories. The exhibit displays the stories of people who helped create and build the Erie community, including the stories of Italian and Polish immigrants.

The guest service coordinator said everyone’s story is represented and showcased in this exhibit.

“Everyone should be represented and it’s not just one person’s story that should be cataloged in the Hagan History Center. Everyone should be seen and heard and reflected here,” said Anna Foll, guest services coordinator at the Hagen History Center.

Foll said the exhibit can be viewed by the public during the center’s normal hours.