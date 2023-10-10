(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The outside air is cooling and the leaves are beginning to change, which means Halloween season is here.

Now’s the time to pick your costumes as area harvest festivals have already begun, Erie’s ZooBOO event kicks off this week, Asbury Woods’ Scary Creature Feature begins this week as well.

The weather in Erie is forecast to be mostly rainy but staying in the mid-50s and 60s through the month of October.

Millcreek Township is the first area locally to announce its trick-or-treating times for this year. Trick-or-treating in Millcreek will take place on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Millcreek Police and other first responders will be out patrolling and passing out candy.

“We urge families to have fun, be safe and remain vigilant of their surroundings“, said MPD Chief

Carter Mook.

Some Halloween safety tips to remember include dressing children in reflective or brightly colored clothing, removing tripping hazards from costumes, avoiding sharp costume accessories and walking with younger children.

For older kids, have a conversation with about walking safely in groups, staying in well-lit areas, avoiding distractions, not assuming cars will stop and using crosswalks. Review their trick-or-treating route and always have an emergency contact plan.

You can prepare your home for trick-or-treaters by clearing entryways of debris and making sure they are well-lit. Secure any pets to ensure sure they do not get out.

Stay tuned for a full list of trick-or-treat times around northwestern Pennsylvania in our digital exclusive section.

Click here for a list of Halloween, fall themed events around Erie for 2023. Click here for a full list of area harvest festivals for fall fun.