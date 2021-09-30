Halloween schedules: When and where can my kids go Trick-or-Treating?

by: Spencer Lee

(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

  • Albion:
    • Trick-or-Treating will be on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Conneaut Lake:
    • Conneaut Lake Borough Council will decide Trick-or-Treating hours on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
  • Corry:
    • Trick-or-Treating will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Erie:
    • Trick-or-Treating will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Meadville:
    • Meadville City Council will decide Trick-or-Treating hours on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
  • North East:
    • North East Borough Council will decide Trick-or-Treating hours on Monday, Oct. 4.
  • Saegertown:
    • Trick-or-Treating will be on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Union City:
    • Sunday, Oct. 31. The Halloween Parade runs from 5 to 6 p.m., beginning at the Warren-Glenn Funeral Home. Trick-or-Treating will follow from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Titusville:
    • Trick-or-Treating will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Warren:
    • Trick-or-Treating will be on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Youngsville:
    • Trick-or-Treating will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

YourErie.com will provide updates as communities finalize their decisions in the coming week.

