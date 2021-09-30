Halloween schedules: When and where can my kids go Trick-or-Treating?

Albion: Trick-or-Treating will be on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Conneaut Lake: Conneaut Lake Borough Council will decide Trick-or-Treating hours on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Corry: Trick-or-Treating will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Erie: Trick-or-Treating will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Meadville: Meadville City Council will decide Trick-or-Treating hours on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

North East: North East Borough Council will decide Trick-or-Treating hours on Monday, Oct. 4.

Saegertown: Trick-or-Treating will be on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Union City: Sunday, Oct. 31. The Halloween Parade runs from 5 to 6 p.m., beginning at the Warren-Glenn Funeral Home. Trick-or-Treating will follow from 6 to 8 p.m.

Titusville: Trick-or-Treating will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Warren: Trick-or-Treating will be on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Youngsville: Trick-or-Treating will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.



YourErie.com will provide updates as communities finalize their decisions in the coming week.

