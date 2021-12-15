Happening Now: Donate to foster kids in need Wednesday at the JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com studio

The Foster Erie Placement Bag Drive is taking place now at the JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com studio.

Sean Lafferty was outside where the drive is just beginning.

It really can’t be any easier to help, and that’s what we need this afternoon, your help and your generosity to benefit local children in foster care.

The drive is taking place from 12 to 6 p.m. at our studio on Upper Peach Street — 8455 Peach Street. Just drive up and we’ll unload for you.

Typically, children who come into foster care have left their homes abruptly without being able to gather their belongings. They have little or nothing familiar to them, making a difficult situation even tougher.

Foster Erie is currently accepting bags for children 0-18 to help replace their items.

New items needed:

“These bags help for the child to have more comfort on that first night in the new home. It also helps the resource parent who may not have to run to the store that night to get a pair of pajamas,” said Kim Warchol, placement unit supervisor, Office of Children and Youth.

For a complete list of needed items, visit the community tab on YourErie.com.