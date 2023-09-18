One local family is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Margaret Cermak is a current resident of the Brevillier Village retirement community. Her family joined her to celebrate her 106th birthday, along with cards, cookies and her favorite birthday meal: a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish with fries.

Didi Howard, a nurse at Brevillier Village, shared the joy of being able to work with Margaret over the years.

“It’s actually amazing to witness somebody that’s turning 106, that’s still as active and motivated as she is. She still goes all over the facility, all by herself. Clearly, it’s the food, that’s the longevity,” said Howard.

According to the Brevillier Village staff, they have 10 residents expected to celebrate birthdays exceeding 100 years of age this year.