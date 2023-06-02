Food Truck Fridays return to a Harborcreek beach this summer!

Every Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Shades Beach will feature many of Erie’s food truck establishments. This is a chance for beach go-ers to grab a few bites while enjoying the waves.

Kicking off the first Friday on June 2 was Happy Camper Snack Shack. The snack shack has a variety of menu items but specializes in fair favorites.

Brian Coburn, the owner of the food truck, said their most popular product is their fresh-squeezed lemonade.

“I think we were here two or three times last year. It kind of varies. Especially at the very beginning, I think people are excited to get out and do something. It seems to me the township promotes the food trucks on their website well so they already know we’re going to be here, they’ve already looked at our menu so it’s been pretty successful,” said Coburn.

You can find a complete list of food trucks visiting Shades Beach here.