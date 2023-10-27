An 18-year tradition is continuing in Harborcreek Township that benefits a local fire department.

Not only are guests given a fun scare at Harborcreek Haunts, but they are doing good for the community.

Harborcreek Haunts is back for another year with their haunted garage that one actor, Victoria Kindle, describes as a psychological thriller as guests have surprises waiting for them around every corner.

The event not only offers spooky fun for Harborcreek locals – but they also have the option to donate to Fairfield Fire Department. Kindle said the donations go towards equipment of the fire department and anything needed for the engines.

The president and assistant fire chief of fairfield says the fire department is fortunate to have a community that is engaged to what they do.

“All the proceeds go to the fire department here and we appreciate that very much and it’s a good way to have more community engagement and it’s fun. A lot of people enjoy Halloween and a lot of people enjoy haunted houses,” said Jeff Hawryliw, president and assistant fire chief for Fairfield Fire Department. “For us it’s another great reason why we love Harborcreek Township so much our community members are outstanding when it comes to their ability to support us and ideas to support us.”

Harborcreek Haunts continues Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Halloween night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.