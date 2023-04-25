People are lining up inside and outside of a new coffee shop in Harborcreek Township for its grand opening.

DALRT Inc. is opening its 10th Dunkin’ Donuts with specials for the community this week.

Customers can purchase $2 small iced or hot coffees, and also enter for a chance to win a Dunkin’ Mountain Bike until Saturday, April 29.

Discounts on opening day, Tuesday, include a free discount travel mug for the first 200 guests, and scratch off tickets with a chance to win free coffee for a year.

Saturday is kids and family day, with a DIY decorate your own donut station for kids 12 and under, glitter tattoos from Face Painting with Connie, a visit from Otto from the Erie Otters, samples of nitro on tap, prize drawing, and more.

While residents now have another way to get their coffee and donuts – the PR director says the new location also provides jobs for the community.

“We have about 25 people that will be employed here at this Dunkin’. We have three other locations, and then two more in the works. All those stores will employ about the same amount, so we’re thrilled to bring those jobs here,” said Margaret Perkins Noel, PR director, DALRT Inc.

Noel says the new location has been serving customers since 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.