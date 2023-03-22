(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dunkin’ lovers mark your calendars! The owners of the Harborcreek Next Gen Dunkin’ location have announced that the grand opening celebration has been set for Tuesday, April 25.

The celebration for the new restaurant, located at 4007 Buffalo Rd., will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, prizes, live radio remote from Star 104 and more. Guests will also be able to enter for a chance to win a Dunkin’ branded mountain bike with the winner being drawn at the end of the week on April 29.

“We have been hearing from the community how excited they are to have Dunkin’ come to Harborcreek and now we are just as excited to finally celebrate,” said Margaret Perkins Noel, PR director for DALRT, Inc.

The first 200 guests inside the new restaurant will receive a Dunkin’ discount travel mug that will allow them to buy hot or iced coffee at the Harborcreek location through July 31st for $1.79. All customers will also receive a scratch-off ticket with their purchase that range from a free donut to free coffee for a year while supplies last.

In addition to the festivities and giveaways, the location will also be accepting donations for the Sprinkling Wishes Campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish Greater PA and WV.

According to a release, the store will employ about 25 people. Those interested can apply on the DALRT website as well as attend an open interview event on Thursday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harborcreek location.