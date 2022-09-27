A Corry pumpkin farmer is using his crop as a way to raise money for a local nonprofit organization.

Bob Ewiak and his family have set up a trailer of pumpkins for sale along Hannon Road in Harborcreek Township with all the proceeds going towards Hope on Horseback.

Ewiak’s wife works with autistic children at Harding Elementary School, and wanted to give back to local organizations.

Last year, they raised more than $2,000 for the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania and are hoping to raise even more this year.

“It just seemed like a nice thing to do. I mean it’s kind of a family thing, my parents, and my kids, and their kids all get involved in it. It just seems to make more sense to donate it to a nonprofit,” said Bob Ewiak, Corry pumpkin farmer.

The pumpkins will be for sale until the end of October.