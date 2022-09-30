At one Edinboro farm, animals have been taking a bite out of the pumpkin patch. But overall farmers are calling the season a success.

After speaking with a few Edinboro farmers, they told us there is no shortage of pumpkins this year as more people are coming out to pick their pumpkins with October just a day away.

Pumpkins of all sizes and colors are ready to be picked at Vanco Family Farm as they are seeing a successful harvest season.

“We got lots of pumpkins. We’ve been picking every day. We keep refilling the wagons. We have lots of gourds, and mini pumpkins, and other colors, yellow ones, and everything else,” said Tim Vanco, owner, Vanco Family Farm.

The extensive rain we saw earlier this week has made picking pumpkins harder because the rain can cause the stems to rot.

At Vanco Family Farms, they’ve seen animals like deer and chipmunks eating away their pumpkins, but at another Edinboro farm, they are not experiencing that same issue.

“There’s a bite or two out of a couple of them, but I don’t know whether it’s because of the buffalo, we haven’t had the deer problem. We’ve heard from other farmers that they’re having real bad problems with the deer, we haven’t had that issue,” said Mickey Koman, owner, Wooden Nickel Buffalo Farm & Corn Maze.

Since many people don’t buy the damaged pumpkins, Vanco makes sure they don’t go to waste.

“Most people shy away from those, because they do tend to spoil quicker. I also have people that buy them or even I give them to them… (to) feed their animals, chickens, pigs, sheep, things like that, any of them that have been damaged,” said Vanco.

Vanco Family Farm is holding its third annual Octoberfest this weekend with apple cider and crafts.

Wooden Nickel Buffalo Farm is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.