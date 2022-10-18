Things took a spooky turn during an event at Mercyhurst University.

It was all a part of the Haunted Campus Tour held by the alumni office Tuesday evening. A group of nearly 50 people took the tour to learn about the tales of ghosts and hauntings throughout the nearly 100-year history.

Among the favorites were the ghost of Egan Hall, the painting of Old Main and others that bring current students, alumni and employees out for the fun.

“They really enjoy coming to this tour because we get a little bit of the history of Mercyhurst, but there’s also that fun extra twist right now during the month of October as we’re leading up to Halloween,” said Lindsay Frank, director of alumni engagement.

Frank told us the most popular of the scary stories is the story of the ring, which remains on the finger of a statue in Mercyhurst’s Christ the King Chapel.