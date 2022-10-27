(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Halloween is less than a week away, and there is no shortage of events locally.
Below is a list of haunted houses in the region, and Halloween-themed events for adults and the entire family.
Haunted Houses:
- Eeriebyss Factory of Terror
- 1053 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501
- Oct. 1 – Oct. 31
- Ghost Lake: 13 Levels of Fear
- 12382 Center Street, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
- Zombageddon Paintball Hayride
- Sept. 30 through Oct. 30
- 356 Bower Rd, Fredonia, PA 16124
- zombiefightnight.com
- Hell’s Hollow Haunt
- haunted house in Mercer County
- 340 Bestwick Rd, Mercer, PA
- Haunted Hill View Manor
- 2801 Hill View Manor Drive, New Castle, PA
- open late September to the end of October
- Eerie Acres Farm
- open Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October
- 386 Eagle Mill Rd, Butler, PA
- eerieacresfarm.com
Halloween-themed Events:
- 55th annual Meadville Halloween Parade
- “Under the Big Top” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29
- Starting at the Diamond, south along South Main Street toward Linden St.
- meadvillehalloweenparade.com/parade.html
- Second annual Haunted Hayride hosted by the Titusville Police Department
- Titusville Middle School
- Oct. 29 from 6 to 10 p.m.
- The event is free to the public
- Trail of Treats
- Millcreek Mall
- Oct. 27 & 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- millcreekmall.net
- Mason Farms Pumpkintown
- Sunday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday & Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mason Farms Country Market – 839 Peninsula Dr., Erie
- masonfarms.com/pumpkintown
- Port Farms Fall Harvest Festival
- Sept. 17 to Oct. 30
- Wednesday, Thursday, & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- 2055 Stone Quarry Rd, Waterford, PA
- Sissons’ Pumpkin Patch
- Sept. 17 – Oct. 30
- Saturdays and Sundays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 11244 Springfield Rd, Girard, PA
- sissonspumpkinpatch.com
- Sparrow Pond Campground’s Spooky Hayrides
- Sept. 23 to Oct. 29
- Sparrow Pond Family Campground — 11103 Peach St, Waterford, PA
- sparrowpond.com
- Pumpkin Painting at the Museum
- Erie Art Museum — 20 East 5th Street, Erie
- Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- erieartmuseum.org
- Haunted Mini Golf at Adventures Erie at Lake (Un)Pleasant
- Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m.
- Zombie Laser Tag- Saturdays 7 to 9:30 p.m.
- adventureserie.com
- Adventures Erie at Lake Pleasant — 9188 Lake Pleasant Rd, Erie
- Erie ZooBoo
- Wednesday through Friday Oct. 12 – 30
- Erie Zoo — 423 W 38th St, Erie
- eriezoo.org
- Kooky Spooky Halloween Party
- Oct. 27 & 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum — 420 French St, Erie
- Bring your little ghouls and boys for a fun evening of spooktacular fun at the Children’s Museum! Receive some treats, maybe even a few tricks, pick a pumpkin from the patch, get your face painted and dance to the monster mash!
- Cauldron & Thorne’s 1st Annual Witches Ball BYOB 21+
- Cauldron & Thorne — 2724 W. 8th St., Erie
- Oct. 29 — 7 p.m. to midnight
- Cauldron & Thorne’s 1st annual Witches Ball. This is a BYOB event. Must be at least 21+ to attend. Music, dancing, come dressed as your favorite classic monster or characters from the silver screen, or be your best witchy self! Hors d’oeuvres will be served to attendees. Limited amount of tickets available on a first come, first serve basis.
- Halloween Boo’s and Booze
- Victorian Princess Cruise Lines — 1030 W Bayfront Pkwy, Erie
- Oct. 29 — 9 – 11 p.m. (Board 8:45 p.m. Dock 11 p.m.)
- Dress up in your costumes, or come as yourself! Support local competitive cheerleaders from CheerVibe, Cheer Starz & West County Wolves! Dance the night away or relax while cruising Lake Erie, either way it’s sure to be a great night!
- Lawrence Park Halloween Festivities
- Trunk or Treat (Oct. 27) at Iroquois Elementary from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Costume Parade and Party (Oct. 28) on Main Street from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 31 — trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Last sunset sails of the 2022 season on Lettie G Howard
- Oct. 28- 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Dobbins Landing, downtown Erie
- Halloween Throw N’ Glow
- Stumpy’s Erie — Liberty Street
- Oct. 28 from 5 to 11 p.m.
- stumpyshh.com/eriepa
If you would like your event added to this list, email WJETDigital@nexstar.tv.