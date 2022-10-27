(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Halloween is less than a week away, and there is no shortage of events locally.

Below is a list of haunted houses in the region, and Halloween-themed events for adults and the entire family.

Haunted Houses:

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror 1053 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501 Oct. 1 – Oct. 31



Ghost Lake: 13 Levels of Fear 12382 Center Street, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316



Zombageddon Paintball Hayride Sept. 30 through Oct. 30 356 Bower Rd, Fredonia, PA 16124 zombiefightnight.com



Hell’s Hollow Haunt haunted house in Mercer County 340 Bestwick Rd, Mercer, PA



Haunted Hill View Manor 2801 Hill View Manor Drive, New Castle, PA open late September to the end of October hauntedhillviewmanor.com



Eerie Acres Farm open Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October 386 Eagle Mill Rd, Butler, PA eerieacresfarm.com



Halloween-themed Events:

55th annual Meadville Halloween Parade “Under the Big Top” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 Starting at the Diamond, south along South Main Street toward Linden St. meadvillehalloweenparade.com/parade.html



Second annual Haunted Hayride hosted by the Titusville Police Department Titusville Middle School Oct. 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is free to the public



Trail of Treats Millcreek Mall Oct. 27 & 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. millcreekmall.net



Mason Farms Pumpkintown Sunday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday & Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mason Farms Country Market – 839 Peninsula Dr., Erie masonfarms.com/pumpkintown



Port Farms Fall Harvest Festival Sept. 17 to Oct. 30 Wednesday, Thursday, & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. 2055 Stone Quarry Rd, Waterford, PA portfarms.com



Sissons’ Pumpkin Patch Sept. 17 – Oct. 30 Saturdays and Sundays – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 11244 Springfield Rd, Girard, PA sissonspumpkinpatch.com



Sparrow Pond Campground’s Spooky Hayrides Sept. 23 to Oct. 29 Sparrow Pond Family Campground — 11103 Peach St, Waterford, PA sparrowpond.com



Pumpkin Painting at the Museum Erie Art Museum — 20 East 5th Street, Erie Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. erieartmuseum.org



Haunted Mini Golf at Adventures Erie at Lake (Un)Pleasant Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m. Zombie Laser Tag- Saturdays 7 to 9:30 p.m. adventureserie.com Adventures Erie at Lake Pleasant — 9188 Lake Pleasant Rd, Erie



Erie ZooBoo Wednesday through Friday Oct. 12 – 30 Erie Zoo — 423 W 38th St, Erie eriezoo.org



Kooky Spooky Halloween Party Oct. 27 & 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum — 420 French St, Erie Bring your little ghouls and boys for a fun evening of spooktacular fun at the Children’s Museum! Receive some treats, maybe even a few tricks, pick a pumpkin from the patch, get your face painted and dance to the monster mash! eriechildrensmuseum.org/kooky-spooky-halloween-party/



Cauldron & Thorne’s 1st Annual Witches Ball BYOB 21+ Cauldron & Thorne — 2724 W. 8th St., Erie Oct. 29 — 7 p.m. to midnight Cauldron & Thorne’s 1st annual Witches Ball. This is a BYOB event. Must be at least 21+ to attend. Music, dancing, come dressed as your favorite classic monster or characters from the silver screen, or be your best witchy self! Hors d’oeuvres will be served to attendees. Limited amount of tickets available on a first come, first serve basis.



Halloween Boo’s and Booze Victorian Princess Cruise Lines — 1030 W Bayfront Pkwy, Erie Oct. 29 — 9 – 11 p.m. (Board 8:45 p.m. Dock 11 p.m.) Dress up in your costumes, or come as yourself! Support local competitive cheerleaders from CheerVibe, Cheer Starz & West County Wolves! Dance the night away or relax while cruising Lake Erie, either way it’s sure to be a great night!



Lawrence Park Halloween Festivities Trunk or Treat (Oct. 27) at Iroquois Elementary from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Costume Parade and Party (Oct. 28) on Main Street from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 — trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m.



Last sunset sails of the 2022 season on Lettie G Howard Oct. 28- 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dobbins Landing, downtown Erie



Halloween Throw N’ Glow Stumpy’s Erie — Liberty Street Oct. 28 from 5 to 11 p.m. stumpyshh.com/eriepa



If you would like your event added to this list, email WJETDigital@nexstar.tv.