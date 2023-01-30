(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For the 20th year, the Erie County Historical Society-Hagen History Center and Penn State Behrend have teamed up to hold “Dinner Under the Stars.”

This Valentine’s Day, you and your significant other can enjoy a four-course dinner under the night sky at the Yahn Planetarium at Penn State Behrend in Erie — 4205 College Drive. Planetarium Director Jim Gavio will narrate a live show during the event.

“Dinner Under the Stars” will take place the week of Valentine’s Day — Feb. 13-16 at 6 p.m.

According to the event website, the cost is $185 per couple; wine and soft drinks are included. The four-course meal comes with soup, salad, your choice of entree — Chicken Picante, New York Steak, or Stuffed Portabella Mushroom — and of course a dessert to finish.

Seating is limited. You can make reservations online at https://hagenhistorycenter.square.site/

The website notes this is the last time that the Hagen History Center will host “Dinner Under the Stars,” so “it promises to be memorable.”

Click here for more information and a list of upcoming events at Penn State Behrend’s Yahn Planetarium.