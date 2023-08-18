CelebrateErie is officially kicking off downtown with live music, vendors in the marketplace, food trucks in Perry Square, a chalk walk, and more.

Friday marks day one of CelebrateErie festivities. The food district, family activities and the Perry Square stage kicked off events at 11 a.m. Friday.

Headlining acts will be performing on the mainstage Friday, Saturday and Sunday — Erie All Stars tribute to Fleetwood Mac at 8 p.m. Friday ; Flo Rida at 8 p.m. Saturday ; Parmalee at 8 p.m. Sunday.

From August 18-20, people with strollers and wheelchairs can see performances on big screens from the mainstage in Perry Square, according to CelebrateErie board member Dave Tamulonis.

Kendra Wilson, intake assistant from the Erie Redevelopment Authority (ERDA), said this year her company’s chalk walk showcases a sunset with a message saying “Erie’s future is bright”.

She added their chalk walk reflects the mission of the ERDA — working for the betterment of Erie.

“It’s a wonderful experience, and we’re all extremely grateful to even be able to take part in it. Essentially, I’m glad that we’re able to spread the message of a bright future for Erie and to be able to take part in the celebration as well,” said Wilson.

CelebrateErie continues throughout the day Friday with Mambo taking the stage Friday night at 5:30 p.m., Stephen Trohoske’s Dance JoneZz at 6:30 p.m., and Erie All Stars tribute to Fleetwood Mac at 8 p.m.

Click here for parking information, a map, and other important information when attending the event.