After combating a lack of winter weather, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro plans on opening its slopes to skiers and snowboarders this Friday.

Andrew Halmi, Mount Pleasant’s general manager, hopes to open in December, but they’ve just been unable to overcome warm conditions.

He added they rely more on man-made snow rather than natural snow, so they need consistently cold temperatures below 28 degrees.

“In order to open, we need to make a lot of snow. So far this season, we’ve converted almost 5,000,000 gallons of water into snow in order to open. The trail is almost a half mile long and we need to make about 18 inches of snow everywhere to do that, so it takes quite a while to get all the snow made but we’re excited,” said Halmi.

Mount Pleasant opens at 3:30 p.m. on Friday for skiing and snowboarding. Lift tickets are $30.