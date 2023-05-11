Several summer events are returning to Erie this year including the 814 Concert Series.

The 814 Concert Series kicks off on Sunday, July 9th at Washington Square Park beginning at 6:00 p.m. and runs through August. Other locations include Wayne Park, Bayview Park and Franklin Park.

City officials also announced their Sounds of Summer concert series. Both concert series are presented by UPMC Health Plan.

“We’re excited about the celebrating of neighborhoods this summer just like we did last year. We saw how important it is for folks who can’t get out to destinated summer concerts, we’re bringing it right into their neighborhoods, and that’s really important to help us build a stronger community,” said Katie Boolshafer, community relations manager, UPMC health plan.

The Sounds of Summer concert series starts on July 10 and continues each Monday throughout July.