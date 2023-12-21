As part of its 12 Days of Kindness, an organization called “Hear Erie’s Youth” is giving back to local non-profits that help children develop.

Thursday afternoon, they surprised people at the JFK center with a gift to brighten the holiday spirits. Members who donated gifts described why they selected the JFK Center and Kid’s Cafe.

“This amazing organization helps educate at-risk youth about the dangers of drugs, tobacco, alcohol, etc., And this keeps them engaged in school, which is amazing,” said Silvia Kang, student.

“I think the season is often about giving, but also about receiving and return. So if I can help somebody else in the process of receiving something even if it’s just a gift card, I love to do that,” said Lily Jones, student.

Hear Erie’s Youth members will be giving back to the Neighborhood Art House Friday.