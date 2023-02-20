A local nonprofit is looking for people to learn about restoration plans and volunteer opportunities.

The Presque Isle Lighthouse Station is holding information sessions about the Erie Land Lighthouse. The station is trying to activate the space as a community outreach hub.

Presque Isle Lighthouse is encouraging people to get involved with the preservation of the lighthouse. Volunteers have the opportunity to greet guests, sell tickets and take care of the grounds.

The station’s executive director said the building is unique and a testament of our maritime history.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It was the first lighthouse commission on the Great Lakes, which is a super cool fact that not a lot of people know. It’s located at Lighthouse Park, so it’s a beautiful section of the city,” said Averie Shaughnessy-Comfort, executive director, Presque Isle Lighthouse.

Shaughnessy-Comfort continued saying, “It’s very quiet and serene, a great place for a picnic. But we’re also encouraging people to explore the tower and explore the oil room in the lighthouse itself. So we’re always looking for docents, people to hang out on the grounds and just enjoy the local history and the community gem that we have.”

The land lighthouse opens to the public on April 22. For more information on how to volunteer, visit their website.