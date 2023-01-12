The need for blood continues as Mayor Joe Schember proclaims January as National Blood Donor Month in the City of Erie.

There’s an effort to draw attention to the shortage of blood donors and encourage more people to consider donating. The Community Blood bank in Erie is looking to for people of all blood types to donate.

Erika DePalma, the community relations specialist at the blood bank, said that people who donate are saving lives.

“The mayor bringing attention to National Blood Donor Month is absolutely amazing. It really helps us spread awareness for the need for blood, and we also know that not a lot of people know that they may be eligible to donate and so this sparks interest in the idea of donating blood,” said DePalma.

This month, the Community Blood Bank is giving away T-shirts to people who donate blood.